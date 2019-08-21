Comparison of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 22 4.54 N/A -0.56 0.00 Five9 Inc. 52 13.32 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agilysys Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Agilysys Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five9 Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Five9 Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agilysys Inc. and Five9 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agilysys Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.5, while its potential downside is -8.44%. Competitively the consensus target price of Five9 Inc. is $67.5, which is potential 6.15% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agilysys Inc. and Five9 Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. has stronger performance than Five9 Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Five9 Inc. beats Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.