Comparison of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

We are contrasting Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 23 4.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 32 3.01 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Agilysys Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that Agilysys Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Benefitfocus Inc. has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agilysys Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Benefitfocus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agilysys Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Agilysys Inc. is $26, with potential downside of -2.18%. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 79.21%. Based on the data given earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. had bullish trend while Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.