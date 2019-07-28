Comparison of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.11 N/A -0.21 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 83.32% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 33.6% respectively. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.