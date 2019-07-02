Comparison of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 80.62 N/A -0.21 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 200.21 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.5. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 81.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.