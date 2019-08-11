Comparison of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.06 N/A -0.29 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 2,627.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 11.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.