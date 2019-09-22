Comparison of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

As Biotechnology companies, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.56 N/A -0.29 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 19.6%. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.