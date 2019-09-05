Comparison of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 71.35 N/A -0.29 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 39.47 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 64.95% and its consensus target price is $32.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.