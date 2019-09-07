Comparison of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 78046.48 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 25.9%. Insiders owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.