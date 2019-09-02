Comparison of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $70, with potential upside of 418.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 97% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.