Comparison of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.35 N/A -0.80 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 538.76 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agenus Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Agenus Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a 78.57% upside potential and an average price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 12.8% respectively. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.