Comparison of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.34 N/A -0.80 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.63 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Agenus Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Agenus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a 79.21% upside potential and an average price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.