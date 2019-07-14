Comparison of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Since Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Agenus Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 85.87% at a $5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.