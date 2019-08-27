Comparison of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

This is a contrast between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -0.80 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.67 N/A 8.02 17.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Agenus Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.81 beta indicates that Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

The average target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 77.30%. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $164.56, while its potential upside is 27.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Agenus Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 95.4% respectively. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.