Comparison of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.80 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 111.86% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 23.6% respectively. Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.18%. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.