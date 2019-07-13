Comparison of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 22.87 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.87% and an $5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 0.8%. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.