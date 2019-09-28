Comparison of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 3 0.00 10.30M 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,282,553,751.34% 65.6% -54.1% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 302,407,516.15% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 87.97% upside potential. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation's average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 87.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.