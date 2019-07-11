Comparison of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) and Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

This is a contrast between AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) and Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Computer Based Systems and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. N/A 39.95 N/A -0.24 0.00 Daktronics Inc. 7 0.50 N/A 0.12 58.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. and Daktronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. and Daktronics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. 0.00% -43.9% -38.6% Daktronics Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s current beta is 3.32 and it happens to be 232.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Daktronics Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Daktronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Daktronics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares and 59.3% of Daktronics Inc. shares. 53.63% are AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Daktronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. -14.97% -25.91% -39.89% -67.17% -86.18% -50.04% Daktronics Inc. -1.77% -3.35% -9.98% -5.87% -22.45% -2.43%

For the past year Daktronics Inc. has weaker performance than AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Summary

Daktronics Inc. beats AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers digital billboards and street furniture displays used to display static images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry; Visiconn system and Venus Control Suite, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture comprising advertising light boxes for digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Brookings, South Dakota.