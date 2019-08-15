Comparison of AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

This is a contrast between AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AGBA Acquisition Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 3 of the 3 factors.