Comparison of AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

This is a contrast between AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AGBA Acquisition Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AGBA Acquisition Limited and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 3 of the 3 factors.
