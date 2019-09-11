Comparison of AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Since AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AGBA Acquisition Limited and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AGBA Acquisition Limited and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AGBA Acquisition Limited is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGBA Acquisition Limited and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 46.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 3 of the 3 factors.