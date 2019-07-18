Comparison of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 11.55 N/A 0.27 61.41 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.78 N/A 1.77 9.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp. Ladder Capital Corp has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than Ladder Capital Corp, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ladder Capital Corp has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ladder Capital Corp’s average target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 16.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 64.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.8% are Ladder Capital Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. -0.36% -1.66% -3.49% -7.94% -8.19% 4.08% Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.