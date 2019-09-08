Comparison of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Affimed N.V. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.79 beta means Affimed N.V.’s volatility is 179.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 181.69% for Affimed N.V. with consensus price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.