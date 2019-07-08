Comparison of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Affimed N.V. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Affimed N.V. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Risk and Volatility

Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta, while its volatility is 208.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3 and 3. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

The upside potential is 174.91% for Affimed N.V. with average price target of $8. On the other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -100.00% and its average price target is $7.75. Based on the data shown earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares and 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.