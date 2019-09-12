Comparison of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 94 1.98 N/A -2.51 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.04% and an $101.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.51% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 10.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.