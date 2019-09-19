Comparison of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 93 1.91 N/A -2.51 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.68 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 16.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $101.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 13.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.