Comparison of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. Comparatively, 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.