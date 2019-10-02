Comparison of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

This is a contrast between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00 ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,870,786,516.85% -264.5% -178.4% ObsEva SA 130,108,695.65% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, ObsEva SA which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 70.4%. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.