Comparison of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

We will be comparing the differences between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 50.1%. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.