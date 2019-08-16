Comparison of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

We will be comparing the differences between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.44 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $88, with potential downside of -9.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.