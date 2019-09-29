Comparison of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,681,183,696.26% -264.5% -178.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,298,429.32% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 0%. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.