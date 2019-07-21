Comparison of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Since Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 4.68 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.33 beta is the reason why it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential -7.12% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 53.58% stronger performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.