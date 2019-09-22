Comparison of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Both Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 51.18 N/A -0.34 0.00 CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.67 N/A 0.44 30.50

Table 1 demonstrates Aethlon Medical Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aethlon Medical Inc. and CyberOptics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1% CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CyberOptics Corporation are 5 and 3.2 respectively. CyberOptics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aethlon Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares and 62% of CyberOptics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of CyberOptics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75% CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71%

For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CyberOptics Corporation.

Summary

CyberOptics Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aethlon Medical Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.