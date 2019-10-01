Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

This is a contrast between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 837,063,804.54% -396.9% -56.4% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,392,928,228.54% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 20.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.