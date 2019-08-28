Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

We are contrasting Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.17 N/A -0.92 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and has 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 consensus target price and a 16.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 39.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.