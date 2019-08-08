Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 19.45 N/A -0.92 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 19.19 N/A -1.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 57.63% and its consensus target price is $71.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.