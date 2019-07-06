Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.75 N/A 0.25 13.17 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 0.8%. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.