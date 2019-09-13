Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.74 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 27.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.