Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.86 N/A -0.92 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.09 N/A 0.61 18.55

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.