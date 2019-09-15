Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Since Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.30 N/A -0.92 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.63 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 18.5% respectively. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.