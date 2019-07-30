Comparison of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.93 N/A 0.25 13.17 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 12.93% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.