Comparison of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.81 N/A -0.42 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.05 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio is 11.7. On the competitive side is, REGENXBIO Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.