Comparison of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.67 N/A -0.42 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.49 N/A -2.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.7. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a -3.75% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 80.6%. About 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.