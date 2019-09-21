Comparison of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.