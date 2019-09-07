Comparison of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.59 N/A -0.36 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 53.92 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.86% and its average target price is $29.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 57.6% respectively. 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.