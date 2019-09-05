Comparison of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

This is a contrast between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 432.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.