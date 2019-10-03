Comparison of AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment Inc. 55 1.10 21.50M 1.75 31.40 Lockheed Martin Corporation 385 1.23 237.87M 20.37 17.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AeroVironment Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Lockheed Martin Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than AeroVironment Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. AeroVironment Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Lockheed Martin Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AeroVironment Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment Inc. 38,864,786.70% 10.5% 9.6% Lockheed Martin Corporation 61,839,026.67% 305.8% 12.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that AeroVironment Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Lockheed Martin Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

AeroVironment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.3. Competitively, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. AeroVironment Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AeroVironment Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

AeroVironment Inc.’s upside potential is 61.44% at a $85 average target price. Competitively Lockheed Martin Corporation has a consensus target price of $385.17, with potential upside of 1.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that AeroVironment Inc. looks more robust than Lockheed Martin Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of AeroVironment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Lockheed Martin Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of AeroVironment Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28% Lockheed Martin Corporation -1.82% 0.19% 9.14% 24.17% 13.14% 38.32%

For the past year AeroVironment Inc. has -19.28% weaker performance while Lockheed Martin Corporation has 38.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Lockheed Martin Corporation beats AeroVironment Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.