Comparison of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -1.63 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 85 0.85 N/A 11.09 7.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -32.2% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Risk & Volatility

Aemetis Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aemetis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aemetis Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Aemetis Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 179.30%. Meanwhile, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s average target price is $104, while its potential upside is 19.25%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aemetis Inc. is looking more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries N.V., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aemetis Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 31.5% and 75.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.86% of Aemetis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -8.46% 38.37% 11.21% 27.96% -34.97% 96.21% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -2.71% -12.45% -6.17% -15.95% -27.9% -2.91%

For the past year Aemetis Inc. has 96.21% stronger performance while LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has -2.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.