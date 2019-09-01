Comparison of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems 2 1.44 N/A -0.23 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 16 9.55 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Aehr Test Systems and Enphase Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aehr Test Systems and Enphase Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -9.6% -5.8% Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aehr Test Systems has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enphase Energy Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aehr Test Systems are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Enphase Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Aehr Test Systems can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aehr Test Systems and Enphase Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Enphase Energy Inc. has an average price target of $44.5, with potential upside of 49.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of Aehr Test Systems shares and 53.9% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares. About 2.6% of Aehr Test Systems’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Enphase Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aehr Test Systems -12.08% -18.13% -19.14% 7.38% -43.04% -7.09% Enphase Energy Inc. 40.61% 53.83% 116.87% 293.16% 395.6% 495.14%

For the past year Aehr Test Systems had bearish trend while Enphase Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enphase Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aehr Test Systems.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.