Comparison of Aegon N.V. (AEG) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) are two firms in the Life Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.34 14.34 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 150 0.73 N/A 11.18 13.95

Demonstrates Aegon N.V. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Aegon N.V. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Aegon N.V. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.7% 0.2% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.23 beta means Aegon N.V.’s volatility is 23.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aegon N.V. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has an average target price of $145, with potential downside of -6.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aegon N.V. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 94.7% respectively. About 10.1% of Aegon N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated -1.82% -0.78% 4.76% 8.97% 11.47% 11.19%

For the past year Aegon N.V. has weaker performance than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors Aegon N.V.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.