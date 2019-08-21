Comparison of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.56 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Its rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 72.63% for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.