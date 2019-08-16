Comparison of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

We are contrasting Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a 79.72% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.